ONE PARC EOLIEN DE TANGER

Summary sheet
Creation of a 140 MW wind farm consisting of turbines with a power rating of 850 kW or above (i.e. up to 165 units). Projected annual power generation is around 500 GWh. The wind farm will be located about 15 km east of Tangiers. The energy produced will be fed into the national grid at the existing Melloussa sub-station via two 225 kV lines.
The project will contribute to the development of a renewable energy source in Morocco and make it possible to meet electricity demand with a limited environmental impact.
Environmental impact studies have already been conducted for the project. These do not indicate any major adverse effects other than the inevitable visual impact. A detailed study on the project's impact on wild birds will be carried out.
The various components of the project will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEC.
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