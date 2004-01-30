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ONE PARC EOLIEN DE TANGER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 80,000,000
Energy : € 80,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/11/2004 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related press
Increased FEMIP support for Morocco

Summary sheet

Release date
30 January 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2004
20030234
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Parc éolien de Tanger
Office National de l’Électricité.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million loan from the Bank's own resources under the FEMIP – EUROMED II Mandate.
Around EUR 150 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Creation of a 140 MW wind farm consisting of turbines with a power rating of 850 kW or above (i.e. up to 165 units). Projected annual power generation is around 500 GWh. The wind farm will be located about 15 km east of Tangiers. The energy produced will be fed into the national grid at the existing Melloussa sub-station via two 225 kV lines.

The project will contribute to the development of a renewable energy source in Morocco and make it possible to meet electricity demand with a limited environmental impact.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental impact studies have already been conducted for the project. These do not indicate any major adverse effects other than the inevitable visual impact. A detailed study on the project's impact on wild birds will be carried out.

The various components of the project will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEC.

Other links
Related press
Increased FEMIP support for Morocco

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Increased FEMIP support for Morocco
Other links

Photogallery

Construction of a wind farm between Tangier and Tetouan with a generating capacity of 140 MW
ONE Parc Éolien de Tanger
©EIB
Construction of a wind farm between Tangier and Tetouan with a generating capacity of 140 MW
ONE Parc Éolien de Tanger
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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