PRET GLOBAL BURKINA FASO II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Banque Agricole et Commerciale du Burkina (BACB),
- Banque Internationale pour le Commerce, l'Industrie et l'Agriculture du Burkina (BICIAB),
- Bank of Africa (BOA),
- Société Générale de Banques au Burkina Faso (SGBB)
- Burkina Bail
Two credit lines extended to BACB, BICIAB, BOA and SGBB on the one hand, and to Burkina Bail on the other, for financing small and medium-sized enterprises
To improve the intermediaries' access to medium and long-term resources in order to promote the financing of SME ventures through loans and leasing operations, thereby contributing to the enhanced competitiveness and growth of the private sector in Burkina Faso.
The environmental impact of each venture financed under the global loans will be assessed by the intermediaries in accordance with the instructions issued by the EIB, which will ensure that the projects comply with the environmental standards that it normally applies.
Supplies, services and works contracts in respect of ventures financed will be awarded in accordance with the appropriate procedures - international or national competitive bidding or enquiries depending on the type of project.
Sectors eligible under the Cotonou Agreement
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.