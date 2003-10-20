European Roads

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed project includes two schemes:
- The rehabilitation of the existing carriageway between Belgrade and Novi Sad (Pan European Corridor X) as well as the construction of a new carriageway on the same section including the bridge Beska over the Danube. The increasing traffic on the road axis between Belgrade and the Hungarian border has created congestion on the section Belgrade-Novi Sad where a very high level of traffic is registered.
- Upgrading of the E65 road section between Podgorica and Bar (Adriatic coast). The construction of the Sozina Tunnel -already started by the Montenegrin Government- will be completed by new access roads.
The selected investments will contribute to modernise the existing regional road connections with substantial time savings and improved safety.
For both elements of the project full EIA procedures will need to be followed and will be assessed during appraisal. For Belgrade Novi-Sad, it can be expected that no significant impacts will occur in the widening of an existing transport corridor. For the Podgorica Bar road, there is a protected environmental area next to the project. Appropriate measures to be undertaken in this area will be evaluated and suggested to the promoter.
EIB procedures for international procurement would be applied, where relevant.
Roads rehabilitation and upgrading.
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