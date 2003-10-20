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EUROPEAN ROADS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 144,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Montenegro : € 24,000,000
Serbia : € 120,000,000
Transport : € 144,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/05/2004 : € 24,000,000
17/05/2004 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related press
Further EUR 144 mio for the transport sector in Serbia and Montenegro

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/05/2004
20030178
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
European Roads
Serbian Road Directorate (SRD) and Montenegrin Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Transport (MAT).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately EUR 50 million.
Approximately EUR 115 million.
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed project includes two schemes:

  • The rehabilitation of the existing carriageway between Belgrade and Novi Sad (Pan European Corridor X) as well as the construction of a new carriageway on the same section including the bridge Beska over the Danube. The increasing traffic on the road axis between Belgrade and the Hungarian border has created congestion on the section Belgrade-Novi Sad where a very high level of traffic is registered.
  • Upgrading of the E65 road section between Podgorica and Bar (Adriatic coast). The construction of the Sozina Tunnel -already started by the Montenegrin Government- will be completed by new access roads.

The selected investments will contribute to modernise the existing regional road connections with substantial time savings and improved safety.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

For both elements of the project full EIA procedures will need to be followed and will be assessed during appraisal. For Belgrade Novi-Sad, it can be expected that no significant impacts will occur in the widening of an existing transport corridor. For the Podgorica Bar road, there is a protected environmental area next to the project. Appropriate measures to be undertaken in this area will be evaluated and suggested to the promoter.

EIB procedures for international procurement would be applied, where relevant.

Comments

Roads rehabilitation and upgrading.

Other links
Related press
Further EUR 144 mio for the transport sector in Serbia and Montenegro

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Further EUR 144 mio for the transport sector in Serbia and Montenegro
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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