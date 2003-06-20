Celanese Oberhausen

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a new synthesis gas (carbon monoxide/hydrogen) plant, a main raw material for the production of a large number of chemicals. The project is located at one of Celanese’s largest production sites in Europe, the “Werk Ruhrchemie” in Oberhausen, North Rhine-Westphalia.
The project includes the demolition of the old plant. The new state-of-the-art plant will improve cost and reliability of supply for the downstream production of chemicals and will result in environmental benefits. The syngas and the hydrogen produced in the project will be used as raw material for oxo-products and specialties, chemical intermediates for the production of plasticisers, amines and carbon acids at the site in Oberhausen.
As a modification of an existing integrated chemical plant, the project falls under Annex II of EU directive EC/97/11. Local authorities have requested a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), in compliance with existing national legislation. The project, by replacing an old plant with a new state-of-the-art one will result in significant environmental benefits: i.e. improved energy efficiency, lower air emission (particularly CO2) and lower water emissions.
The promoter’s procurement procedures consist in, essentially, international enquiry amongst a group of pre-qualified suppliers and civil works awarded through national tendering. These procedures are standard for the industry and in the interest of the project.
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