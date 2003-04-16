Nesjavellir Geothermal Power III

Summary sheet
Extension of the existing Nesjavellir geothermal cogeneration plant, located 25 km east of Reykjavik, by 30 MWe and 150 MWth, based on the results of a renewed assessment of the geothermal field.
The project concerns the further development of indigenous geothermal energy resources to generate electricity and heat, thereby minimising the use of fossil fuels and emissions of air pollutants. The capacity extension is aiming at the cost-effective supply of power and district heat to meet growing demand. It is also fully in line with the Bank’s policies on sustainable development (cogeneration of heat and power; renewable energy).
The project, which would fall under Annex II of EU directive 97/11, is located in an isolated, unpopulated area on the slopes of the Hengill volcano. The competent government authority has ruled that a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) is not required in this case. The results of the EIA previously carried out for the existing plant and any environmental studies relating to the current extension will be reviewed during appraisal, including the potential impact on any nature conservation sites.
The promoter employs procurement procedures in line with the relevant EU Directive (93/38/EC), including the publication of tender announcements in the EC Official Journal. Given technical requirements to ensure standardisation of equipment design at the power plant, contracts for supply of the main equipment for the power plant extension have in this case been negotiated with the suppliers of the equipment originally installed, who were selected by open tendering procedures carried out in 1997.
Environment.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.