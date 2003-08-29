Summary sheet
Construction of a section of motorway connecting the cities of Settat and Marrakesh. The project will include the Settat by-pass.
The project comes under the national motorways programme, declared a national priority by the government.
The Settat-Marrakesh motorway forms part of the Casablanca-Marrakesh link constituting the first section of the North / South route (the Casablanca-Settat stretch having opened to traffic in June 2001). This infrastructure will facilitate trade in an area with substantial assets in terms of tourism, industry and agriculture, thereby fostering the economic development of the region as a whole.
The Bank's environmental rules will apply.
The various components of the project will be put out to public tender in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement, with, where appropriate, publication in the OJEC.
Motorway infrastructure.
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