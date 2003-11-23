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FACILITY FOR EDUCATION (N IRELAND) PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,654,751.11
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 70,654,751.11
Education : € 70,654,751.11
Signature date(s)
10/03/2008 : € 70,654,751.11

Summary sheet

Release date
23 November 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/03/2008
20030146
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Framework Facility for Education PPP
Northern Ireland Department of Education (DE) (for Schools projects only)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approximately GBP 150 million (EUR 218,56 million)
To be determined
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes the financing of a number of PPP schools projects designed to improve school buildings in Northern Ireland. The Bank is proposing to establish a Framework Facility to enable it to support a range of small and medium sized projects, either directly or intermediated through other acceptable financial institutions.It is envisaged that projects will be financed throughout Northern Ireland. DE’s programmes are designed to ensure that the allocation of resources is based entirely on educational need.

The modernisation of school and other educational infrastructure is a key policy priority within Northern Ireland. The Policy Framework for Public Private Partnerships in Northern Ireland, published by the Office of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister in February 2003, identifies PPP as an important means of delivering this investment. The underlying objective for the education system is to ensure the highest possible standard of education for all children and provision of suitable educational facilities is one of the essential ingredients that will help achieve this.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

To be reviewed during appraisal.

All projects financed under the facility are expected to be procured in conformity with relevant EU Directives. Details will be verified during the appraisal of individual projects.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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