FACILITY FOR EDUCATION (N IRELAND) PPP

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project includes the financing of a number of PPP schools projects designed to improve school buildings in Northern Ireland. The Bank is proposing to establish a Framework Facility to enable it to support a range of small and medium sized projects, either directly or intermediated through other acceptable financial institutions.It is envisaged that projects will be financed throughout Northern Ireland. DE’s programmes are designed to ensure that the allocation of resources is based entirely on educational need.
The modernisation of school and other educational infrastructure is a key policy priority within Northern Ireland. The Policy Framework for Public Private Partnerships in Northern Ireland, published by the Office of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister in February 2003, identifies PPP as an important means of delivering this investment. The underlying objective for the education system is to ensure the highest possible standard of education for all children and provision of suitable educational facilities is one of the essential ingredients that will help achieve this.
To be reviewed during appraisal.
All projects financed under the facility are expected to be procured in conformity with relevant EU Directives. Details will be verified during the appraisal of individual projects.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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