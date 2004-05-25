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SOFICO E411/E25 REHABILITATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 110,000,000
Transport : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
25/05/2004 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 110 mio for repair of E411 and E25 motorways in Belgium

Summary sheet

Release date
7 July 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/05/2004
20030136
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Sofico E411/E25 Rehabilitation
Sofico (Société Wallonne de Financement Complémentaire des Infrastructures) / Walloon Region
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 110m.
Around EUR 154m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists in the partial reconstruction of the E411 motorway linking Bruxelles to Luxembourg and the E25 motorway linking Liège to Luxembourg.

The E411 and E25 motorways are both important North – South routes through Belgium and form part of the Trans European Network. Given the amount of international traffic and the poor quality of the existing roads the economic benefits are significant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project does not fall under Annex I or II of EU Directive 97/11 and therefore does not require an EIA. Apart from some short-term impacts due to the construction works, no adverse long-term impacts on the environment are foreseen.

All contracts over the relevant EUC Directives thresholds will be put out to international tendering with publication of notices in the EU Official Journal.

Comments

Roads.

Other links
Related press
EUR 110 mio for repair of E411 and E25 motorways in Belgium

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 110 mio for repair of E411 and E25 motorways in Belgium
Other links

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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