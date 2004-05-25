Sofico E411/E25 Rehabilitation

Summary sheet
The project consists in the partial reconstruction of the E411 motorway linking Bruxelles to Luxembourg and the E25 motorway linking Liège to Luxembourg.
The E411 and E25 motorways are both important North – South routes through Belgium and form part of the Trans European Network. Given the amount of international traffic and the poor quality of the existing roads the economic benefits are significant.
The project does not fall under Annex I or II of EU Directive 97/11 and therefore does not require an EIA. Apart from some short-term impacts due to the construction works, no adverse long-term impacts on the environment are foreseen.
All contracts over the relevant EUC Directives thresholds will be put out to international tendering with publication of notices in the EU Official Journal.
Roads.
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