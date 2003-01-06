REGION REUNION-ROUTE DES TAMARINS

Summary sheet
Réunion Region
The project (the Route des Tamarins) forms part of the long-term programme to develop the national road network drawn up in the 1980s and made concrete every five years in the Selective Collection of Operations. In particular, it forms part of the general programme to upgrade to 2-lane dual carriageway the RN1 between le Port and St. Pierre on the west side of the island of Réunion. The 33.7 km project will link the existing 2-lane dual carriageway sections of the RN1 in the north (between le Port and St. Paul) and south (from Étang Salé).
The project is designed to cut journey times, in good comfort and safety conditions, between the economic hub of le Port and St. Pierre on the west coast of the island. It will improve access to the western Heights and ensure the connection with the existing departmental roads that provide a link between the touristic coast and the built-up areas of the Heights.
The project is located close to the coast and therefore in environmentally sensitive areas. As a new expressway, the project falls within Directive 97/11/EC and, in accordance with national legislation, has been subjected to an environmental impact assessment as part of the Public Interest Declaration process.
The promoter is subject to Community directives on the procurement of works, services and supplies. Accordingly, all contracts above the stipulated applicability level have been, or will be, the subject of international invitations to tender, published in the OJEC.
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