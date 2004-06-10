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HIGHWAYS VI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 110,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 110,000,000
Transport : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/09/2004 : € 110,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
10 June 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/09/2004
20030093
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Slovenia Highways VI
Druzba za avtoceste v Republiki Sloveniji d.d. (DARS), a joint-stock company owned by the Republic of Slovenia.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 110 million.
EUR 162 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of three sections of motorway in dual 2-lane carriageway standard for a total of 13 km along corridor X (E70).

To benefit trade and tourism, enhance the prospects for regional development, and contribute to the revitalization of transit traffic by improving rapid and low-cost communications along the Corridor X.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

For all the project sections, both the Enviromental Impact Assesment and public hearing phase have been completed.

The components of the project to be financed by the Bank are open on equal terms to international competition under the principles of transparency, economy and non-discrimination in accordance with the Bank’s procurement criteria.

Comments

Motorways.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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