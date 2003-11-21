Finnish Regional Education (AFI)

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The programme consists of the investment plan (2002-2006) of the City Education Department of the respective cities and of the joint authority. It incorporates the construction of 50 new comprehensive and upper secondary schools, 30 vocational schools, 20 polytechnics, expansion and upgrading of buildings and teaching facilities in several existing schools. This investment will provide additional places for some 30,000 students.
Improving education facilities.
Education activities are not specifically mentioned by Council Directive 97/11/EEC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). No significant environmental impacts are anticipated.
Procurement procedures applied will be in compliance with EEC Council Directives and national legislation, applicable to public authorities’ procurement.
Education.
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