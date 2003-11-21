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FINNISH REGIONAL EDUCATION (AFI)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 250,000,000
Education : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/04/2006 : € 20,000,000
21/11/2003 : € 20,000,000
23/04/2004 : € 20,000,000
12/03/2004 : € 25,000,000
28/10/2005 : € 25,000,000
23/04/2004 : € 30,000,000
29/03/2005 : € 30,000,000
6/09/2004 : € 35,000,000
12/03/2004 : € 45,000,000
Other links
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EUR 25 million for improving education facilities in the Oulu Region in Finland
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Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/11/2003
20030084
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Finnish Regional Education (AFI)
City of Espoo, City of Kuopio, City of Oulu, City of Turku, Oulu Region Joint Authority for Vocational Training.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million: City of Espoo (EUR 100m), City of Kuopio (EUR 35m), City of Oulu (EUR 45m), City of Turku (EUR 20m), Oulu Region Joint Authority for Vocational Training (EUR 50m).
EUR 443 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The programme consists of the investment plan (2002-2006) of the City Education Department of the respective cities and of the joint authority. It incorporates the construction of 50 new comprehensive and upper secondary schools, 30 vocational schools, 20 polytechnics, expansion and upgrading of buildings and teaching facilities in several existing schools. This investment will provide additional places for some 30,000 students.

Improving education facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Education activities are not specifically mentioned by Council Directive 97/11/EEC on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). No significant environmental impacts are anticipated.

Procurement procedures applied will be in compliance with EEC Council Directives and national legislation, applicable to public authorities’ procurement.

Comments

Education.

Other links
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EUR 25 million for improving education facilities in the Oulu Region in Finland
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 25 million for improving education facilities in the Oulu Region in Finland
Related press
EUR 20 million to improve education facilities in Turku, Finland
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EUR 70 million for improving education facilities in Finland
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Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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