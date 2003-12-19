Summary sheet
The project consists in the construction of the eastern section (40.85 km) of the Amman Ring Road (total length 116 km). It will provide a bypass on the main North-South link between the Syrian and Iraqi borders on one hand and the port of Aqaba on the other, and serve as a distributor for local traffic concerning the rapidly growing capital of Jordan, Amman.
The project will alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety by reducing frequent bottlenecks that are present along the existent Hizam road. Economic benefits will accrue in the form of time savings, vehicle operating cost savings and reduction in accident rates.
A full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a Land Acquisition and Resettlement Plan (LARP) were completed in 1999 for the road component of the project. These studies are currently being updated, accounting for changes in the settlement patterns in the project area, on the basis of an unchanged alignment. The scopes of both EIA and LARP have been broadened to include the customs depot and inland port facilities.
As on other projects financed previously in the Jordanian public sector, it is expected that the MPWH will follow usual open public tender procedures in line with the Bank’s procurement guidelines.
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They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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