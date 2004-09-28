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ETUDE EL AOUJ

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 5,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritania : € 5,000,000
Industry : € 5,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/02/2005 : € 5,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/02/2005
20030054
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Étude El Aouj
SPV in charge of implementing first the feasibility study and possibly at a later stage, the industrial project: “El Aouj S.A.”, Mauritanian subsidiary of “Sphere Investments Limited” (Australia).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Maximum EUR 5m from Investment Facility Resources, to be financed under the EUR 30m IF global authorisation approved in December 2003.
USD 11m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of a bankable feasibility study (BFS) on the exploitation of the Guelb el Aouj iron ore deposit, located 35 km from SNIM’s existing mining operations.

The BFS should enable the promoter or any other investor to decide whether it is worth proceeding with the establishment of a new iron ore mine and subsequent processing infrastructure designed to produce DR (Direct Reduction) grade pellets possibly destined to the DR markets in North Africa and the Middle East.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental impact study, including a management plan on environmental aspects and a preliminary closing plan will be part of the feasibility study. Considering the location and not very harmful techniques of the project, no major problem is foreseen.

The various components of the study which are for the most part specialized in nature as well as the preparation of the final report will be contracted out in direct negotiations.

Comments

Mining and Quarrying.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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