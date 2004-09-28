ETUDE EL AOUJ

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Financing of a bankable feasibility study (BFS) on the exploitation of the Guelb el Aouj iron ore deposit, located 35 km from SNIM’s existing mining operations.
The BFS should enable the promoter or any other investor to decide whether it is worth proceeding with the establishment of a new iron ore mine and subsequent processing infrastructure designed to produce DR (Direct Reduction) grade pellets possibly destined to the DR markets in North Africa and the Middle East.
An environmental impact study, including a management plan on environmental aspects and a preliminary closing plan will be part of the feasibility study. Considering the location and not very harmful techniques of the project, no major problem is foreseen.
The various components of the study which are for the most part specialized in nature as well as the preparation of the final report will be contracted out in direct negotiations.
Mining and Quarrying.
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