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AFRICAN BANKS HOLDINGS, LLC

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 27,454,928.16
Sector(s)
Services : € 27,454,928.16
Signature date(s)
9/09/2003 : € 27,454,928.16

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/09/2003
20030042
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
African Bank Holdings, LLC

WPA
30 Brattle Street
Cambridge
Massachusetts, 02138
USA

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 30m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Equity participation in the establishment of an investment fund.

The Fund would acquire control of commercial retail banks primarily in the course of privatisation, and restructure them for subsequent sale.

Environmental aspects

The Fund would select its investments with due regard to environmental factors in compliance with environmental standards, which would be acceptable to the Bank.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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