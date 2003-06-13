ROYAL LONDON AND BARTS HOSPITALS PPP

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Summary sheet
The Project comprises the reconfiguration and modernisation of the Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, Smithfield. It includes new building, refurbishment of existing buildings and equipment provision.
The Project is a key component of a ten year Government plan to modernise health services in East London and the City. The investment will enhance significantly the operational effectiveness of the hospital by eliminating unsuitable and poor quality estate. The provision of both general and specialist acute hospital services will be improved. The redevelopment will also support the hospital’s research and teaching functions. The Project will contribute to the regeneration of East London as a whole, and Tower Hamlets in particular.
The project will significantly enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. Located in an urban area, the new buildings will substitute for obsolete existing ones dedicated to the same activity. During appraisal, the Bank will verify whether the development is covered by EU Directive 97/11/EC.
The project was advertised in the Official Journal in February 2002, and the selection of the preferred partner is on-going.
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