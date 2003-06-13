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ROYAL LONDON AND BARTS HOSPITALS PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 358,989,086.73
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 358,989,086.73
Health : € 358,989,086.73
Signature date(s)
20/04/2006 : € 358,989,086.73
Other links
Related press
EIB loan for The Royal London and Barts Hospitals

Summary sheet

Release date
13 June 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/04/2006
20030038
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Royal London and Barts Hospitals PPP project
Barts and The London National Health Service Trust (the “Trust”)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to GBP 250 million (EUR 356 million)
Approximately GBP 735 million capital cost (EUR 1 047 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project comprises the reconfiguration and modernisation of the Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, Smithfield. It includes new building, refurbishment of existing buildings and equipment provision.

The Project is a key component of a ten year Government plan to modernise health services in East London and the City. The investment will enhance significantly the operational effectiveness of the hospital by eliminating unsuitable and poor quality estate. The provision of both general and specialist acute hospital services will be improved. The redevelopment will also support the hospital’s research and teaching functions. The Project will contribute to the regeneration of East London as a whole, and Tower Hamlets in particular.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will significantly enhance the built environment within which staff work and patients receive care. Located in an urban area, the new buildings will substitute for obsolete existing ones dedicated to the same activity. During appraisal, the Bank will verify whether the development is covered by EU Directive 97/11/EC.

The project was advertised in the Official Journal in February 2002, and the selection of the preferred partner is on-going.

Other links
Related press
EIB loan for The Royal London and Barts Hospitals

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB loan for The Royal London and Barts Hospitals
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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