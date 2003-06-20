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ENAC AIRPORT SECURITY SYSTEMS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 83,685,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 83,685,000
Transport : € 83,685,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2003 : € 83,685,000

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2003
20030031
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENAC Airport Security Systems - AFI
ENAC – Italian Civil Aviation Authority
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 150 million (under an Accelerated Finance Initiative (AFI) facility.
EUR 205 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the acquisition and installation of equipment for the security inspection of all “hold baggage” as well as required modifications to baggage handling systems at 37 Italian airports, of which 14 located in the Mezzogiorno.

Tighten further security controls at airports and implement EU Council Regulation 2320/2002 that requires full control of “hold baggage” , including those from transit flights.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Baggage inspection systems have to comply with strict health requirements and no negative impact on human health or the environment is known.

The promoter follows the EU procurement directives for all projects.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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