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RAIFFEISENBANK GLOBAL LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Croatia : € 30,000,000
Credit lines : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/06/2003 : € 10,000,000
6/06/2003 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 30 mio further support for the private sector in Croatia

Summary sheet

Release date
16 April 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/06/2003
20030028
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Raiffeisenbank Global Loan
Raiffeisenbank Austria d.d., Zagreb (RBA) and Raiffeisen leasing d.o.o., Zagreb (RL). The proposed borrowers are respectively the Croatian banking and leasing subsidiaries of the Raiffeisen Zentralbank Osterreich (RZB) Group.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
N/A
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed global loan is directed to the financing of projects of small to medium size in the fields of infrastructure, environmental protection and improvement, energy, health, education, as well as industrial and services sector projects of limited size carried out by SMEs.

To enhance the prospects for economic growth and employment in Croatia through the provision of long-term financing, thereby allowing private sector enterprises to undertake longer-term capital investments. It also will contribute to improving the competitiveness of Croatian industry from an EU-Croatia trade perspective.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All eligible projects will have to respect the environmental conditions to ensure compliance with European and national legislation

The Bank’s standard procurement guidelines applicable to Global Loans will apply.

Comments

Industry, infrastructure (including health and education), tourism, energy savings, services and environmental protection.

Other links
Related press
EUR 30 mio further support for the private sector in Croatia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 30 mio further support for the private sector in Croatia
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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