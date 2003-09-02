Schweighofer Sawmill Sebes

Summary sheet
The project concerns the construction of a sawmill at Sebes in Transylvania’s Alba Iulia District, Romania. It will be a large modern sawmill for processing softwood with an annual saw log capacity of 800,000 m³ round wood with a production of 470,000 m³ of sawn timber mainly for building purposes.
The project represents a significant private industry investment, supporting Romania’s transformation process. It would have a strong impact on the transfer of new technology (computer based production) and management know-how in the country and support an economically weaker rural area of Romania.
An environmental permit has been delivered by the Romanian authorities. The Bank has been instrumental in inciting the promoter to equip the plant with the latest electrostatic filter to be applied on the exhaustion gases of the boiler house.
Romanian forest management practices, regulations and standards are recognized to be of a good level. Forest exploitation is done following a sustainable forest management plan, clear-cuts are forbidden in areas of more than three hectares and replanting obligations are included in the cutting permits.
Location of the mill has been selected in function of the user of waste wood (rejected wood, sawdust, chippings and shavings) enhancing the complete use of a renewable resource that is completed by the use of small wood (thinnings) allowed by new technology. The project will have a negligible impact on the environment.
The procurement follows the usual patterns employed by private promoters. Offers are required from several contractors and the choice is made according to criteria, such as quality, prize and delays. These procurement procedures are in the interest of the project and acceptable to the Bank.
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