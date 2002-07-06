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ENDESA ITALIA - GENERAZIONE NORD

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 250,000,000
Energy : € 250,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/07/2003 : € 250,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
28 April 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/07/2003
20020706
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Endesa Italia – Generazione Nord
Endesa Italia SpA, a newly created joint-venture that acquired some 5.7 GWe of electricity generating capacity from ENEL as part of the process of sector de-regulation in Italy.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 250 million
About EUR 800 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments for the upgrade to CCGT (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) and conversion to natural gas operation of two large oil-fired plants each of about 1 250 MWe capacity.

To improve the energy efficiency of generating capacity and to reduce specific atmospheric emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Project investments are designed to improve energy production efficiency and hence to reduce energy losses and atmospheric emissions. Efficiency improvements are substantial for CCGT conversions since energy efficiency will increase from a present 35% to over 50%. Following EU Directives and national legislation, national authorities issued authorisations for the upgrade of these two plants within the scope of existing permits taking also into account the reduction of specific atmospheric emissions.

The promoter’s procurement procedures comply with the relevant EU legislation, in particular with Directive 93/38/EEC.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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