FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE MAROC

Summary sheet
Creation and extension of professional training centres in the tourism, textiles and information and communications technologies sectors. The EIB loan will finance the construction works and surveys relating to the establishment of 14 new centres and the extension and modernisation of 12 existing centres.
Part-financed by the European Commission (MEDA), the project will contribute to the upgrading of Moroccan enterprises by developing and strengthening their human resource skills and tailoring professional training more closely to the private sector's needs.
A benchmark partnership agreement (framework agreement between the Moroccan Government and Morocco's Confederation of Enterprises - CGEM), defining the type of cooperation and objectives pursued, has been drawn up for each of the business sectors selected.
The tourism, new technologies and textiles sectors are vital for Morocco. The Moroccan authorities have embarked upon an ambitious programme to upgrade local workforce skills, a key element of which is a joint commitment by the government and private sector to professional training. When backed by a coherent overall strategy and financing from the principal international lenders operating in the Maghreb (European Commission, EIB and World Bank), such training can be an effective driver of growth in business productivity and the country's economy.
The Bank's environmental rules will apply.
The largest components of the project will be put out to tender, with publication in the OJEC. The smaller contracts will be open to national competitive bidding.
Professional Training.
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