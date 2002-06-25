Plinacro Gas Pipelines

Summary sheet
The project involves the extension and modernisation of the Croatian gas transmission system.
The extension and modernisation of the Croatian gas transmission system, consisting of:
- a new 180 km trunk pipeline from Zagreb to Slavonski Brod to supply gas to the Slavonia region (Eastern Croatia)
- a new 192 km trunk supply pipeline from Pula (Croatian coast) to Karlovac (near Zagreb) that will connect the existing network to offshore gas fields in the Adriatic sea and further to the Italian gas network (through the existing Northern Adriatic pipeline system )
- a number of dispersed investment schemes for the modernisation/rehabilitation of the existing gas transmission system and implementation of a new network control system - SCADA
EIA’s are required for gas pipelines in Croatia. Four environmental impact studies are being carried out for the various sections of the new gas pipelines which are still to be completed and reviewed.
Plinacro will follow EIB’s requirement in respect of international competitive bidding (including a publication in the OJEC).
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