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REGIONAL GAS PIPELINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/06/2004 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio support for the regional gas pipeline between Egypt and Jordan

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/06/2004
20020608
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Regional Gas Pipeline (known as Arab Gas Pipeline or Jordanian Gas Transmission Pipeline)
EPEG consortium made up of various companies from the Egyptian General Petroleum Company (EGPC) group, EGAS (Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company), PETROJET (Petroleum Project and Technical Consultations Company), ENPPI (Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries) and GASCO (Egyptian Natural Gas Company).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
up to EUR 100 m (EUROMED II).
Estimated at USD 264 m (EUR 226 m).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The present project comprises the second stage of the Arab pipeline, involving the construction and operation of the Jordanian section of this gas transmission system that will transport natural gas originating from Egyptian production fields (mainly Mediterranean) to industrial consumers and power plants at Aqaba, Amman, Rehab and As Samra in Jordan.

For Egypt, increased exploitation of substantial gas reserves will provide the country with a new source of export revenue and economic value added. In addition to the direct impact of the investments, the project also has the effect of establishing a new gas market in the region, which would be expected to promote industrial activity and offers the possibility to extend supplies to other countries in the future.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental impact of such a project is likely to be limited to mainly temporary disturbances during construction, which will have to be mitigated by appropriate working procedures and by the appropriate reinstatement of the rights of way concerned. Public consultation will be carried out, as would be required within the European Union, by the Royal Scientific Society of Jordan.

The call for tender was advertised by the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in regional and international newspapers in September 2001 as well as on the United Nations’ web site.

Comments

Oil and Gas.

Other links
Related press
EUR 100 mio support for the regional gas pipeline between Egypt and Jordan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 100 mio support for the regional gas pipeline between Egypt and Jordan
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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