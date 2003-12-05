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BMW LEIPZIG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 300,000,000
Industry : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
2/06/2004 : € 100,000,000
2/06/2004 : € 100,000,000
5/12/2003 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
9 January 2004
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/12/2003
20020582
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Car Manufacturing Plant in Leipzig
German car manufacturer.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300m.
Up to EUR 1 300m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new automobile assembly plant for passenger cars.

The plant is located close to Leipzig, in an area covered by Objective 1) for allocations of the EU Structural Funds.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Automobile assembly plants are listed in Annex II of the EIA Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 97/11. The promoter stated to have an Environmental Assessment under way and to have already received approval by the responsible authorities for the construction of particular buildings. Details on the procedure will be checked during the project appraisal.

Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project.

Comments

Automotive industry.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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