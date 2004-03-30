ENAGAS ESPANA II

Summary sheet
The project consists of the reinforcement and extension of the Spanish gas transmission network and gas reserve facilities.
The investments would cover practically all Spanish regions, mostly assisted areas Objective 1 and 2. The investments are included in the 2002-2011 Spanish National Energy Plan.
The various project schemes fall under Annex I or Annex II categories of the EU directive 85/337 as amended by directive 97/11. Given that requirements for environmental assessment vary from one autonomous province to another, the Promoter has adopted a standard procedure for all pipeline projects that include a full EIA in accordance with the requirements of the directives.
The promoter, like most of the Spanish and Portuguese utilities, is a subscriber to Repro, an open classification system recognised to be in line with the requirement of EC directive 93/38. The system establishes common vendor lists after regular publication of pre-qualification notices in the OJ of the EU. Contracts are then awarded after restricted tendering of suppliers from the vendor list. These procedures are acceptable to the Bank.
Electricity and gas.
Disclaimer
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