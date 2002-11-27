South West Water X

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Pennon Group Plc
Peninsula House
Rydon Lane
Exeter EX2 7HR
UK
Contact Point: A.R. Hooper
The proposed project focuses on the non-environmental schemes in SWW's capital expenditure programme for the 2000-2005 period, which is approved and monitored by the industry regulator, OFWAT. It comprises numerous water supply and sewerage treatment schemes located throughout the Promoter's operating area in the designated regional development areas of Cornwall and Devon.
The proposed programme aims at supporting sustainable regional development, notably in balancing supply & demand and enhanced customer service standards for water supply and sewerage treatment in South West England.
The schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate.
The programme falls under the Procurement Directive 93/38/EC and its amendment 98/4/EC. The promoter has confirmed that it complies fully with its requirements' in reference to the Procurement Directive and its amendment.
Regional Development
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