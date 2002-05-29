SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE REHAB. - AFI

Summary sheet
The building, rehabilitation, upgrading and furnishing of around 1,400 schools
By improving the learning environment, the project is expected to improve educational attainment and social cohesion, especially in rural areas, and to improve the quality of schooling to meet the changing needs of the labour market, and to meet the overall objective of attaining the acquis communautaire.
Educational projects are not specifically mentioned under Annex II of EU Directive 97/11/EC; the project mainly concerns rehabilitation of educational buildings and usually an EIA is not required. The nature of the project is such that by definition there will be environment benefits (new constructions to best contemporary standards, basic improvements as roof insulation, window and door repair and replacement, Improvements to sanitary provisions).
As far as possible and where applicable, International Tendering Procedures will be followed.
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