Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE REHAB. - AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 131,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 131,000,000
Education : € 131,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/07/2003 : € 131,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 131 mio for school infrastructure rehabilitation in Romania

Summary sheet

Release date
30 May 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/07/2003
20020529
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
School Infrastructure Rehabilitation - AFI
Romania, acting through the Ministry of Public Finance
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 131 million
EUR 175 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The building, rehabilitation, upgrading and furnishing of around 1,400 schools

By improving the learning environment, the project is expected to improve educational attainment and social cohesion, especially in rural areas, and to improve the quality of schooling to meet the changing needs of the labour market, and to meet the overall objective of attaining the acquis communautaire.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Educational projects are not specifically mentioned under Annex II of EU Directive 97/11/EC; the project mainly concerns rehabilitation of educational buildings and usually an EIA is not required. The nature of the project is such that by definition there will be environment benefits (new constructions to best contemporary standards, basic improvements as roof insulation, window and door repair and replacement, Improvements to sanitary provisions).

As far as possible and where applicable, International Tendering Procedures will be followed.

Other links
Related press
EUR 131 mio for school infrastructure rehabilitation in Romania

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 131 mio for school infrastructure rehabilitation in Romania
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications