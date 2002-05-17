Bildungszentrum Campus Krems

Summary sheet
The Project relates to the expansion of the Danube University Krems into an international campus university. By year start 2006 the expanded site is due to have seminar and teaching rooms, a research centre and a new library.
The project should contribute to improving the quality and range of higher education facilities for post-graduate studies - including teaching and research - in Krems, one of the university education poles with a growing demand in Austria. By providing access to advanced further education, the project will sustain skills acquisition and development contributing to offer equal and open access to high-quality learning opportunities for people of all ages.
EU Directive 97/11/EEC does not specifically mention that educational activities require an Environmental Impact Assessment; however Annex II of the Directive could consider them as Urban Development projects. Part of the development involves construction on an adjacent green-field site at the base of vineyards. All environmental aspects will be reviewed during appraisal.
Procurement will be carried out according to the requirements of EU Directives in respect of Services and Works contracts.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.