EPS - Power System Control

Summary sheet
The project concerns the modernisation and upgrading of the existing power control system of the Serbian electricity utility EPS. It comprises 2 main components including:
- the rehabilitation and upgrade of EPS' National Control Centre (NCC') - with an Energy Management System (EMS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and a System for Remote Acquisition and Accounting of Metering Data (SRAAMD) and
- the supportive telecommunication network between the NCC and all major power facilities - and also electricity utilities in neighbouring countries - to carry the traffic necessary for the operation, protection and control of the power system. The telecommunication component concerns mainly the purchase and installation of optical protective ground wire (OPGW) on existing EPS transmission lines together with related equipment.
The project aims at improving the security and cost-effectiveness of the Serbian power system, which is required prior to reconnection to the UCTE, and is also a pre-condition for the establshment of a Balkan regional electricity market.
Due to the characteristics and limited size of the works, no significant environmental issues are expected.
EIB procedures for international procurement would be applied, where applicable.
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