Solarwafer Sachsen

Summary sheet
The project concerns the extension of production facilities for silicon wafers, the main raw material for photovoltaic cells.
The project, aiming at a reduction in specific production costs, is expected to foster the international competitiveness of European industry in the photovoltaic cells/modules sector. The decrease of costs for photovoltaic energy contributes to the further development of renewable energy resources and environmental protection. In addition, the project is likely to have some positive direct and indirect effects on economy of the region, an objective 1) area.
Production of semiconductors, which include photovoltaic cells, is not listed in the EIA Directive 97/11. It can, however, be assumed that the local authorities at the project location request a study on the environmental impact of the project, as a matter of general policy towards industrial projects. This will be verified during the appraisal along with the environmentally relevant characteristics of the project.
Procurement regulations do not apply to this private industry project. The promoter carries out competitive enquiries among potential suppliers as is usual in the industry.
Manufacture of accumulators, primary cells and primary batteries.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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