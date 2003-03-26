SCHOTT DISPLAYGLAS JENA

Summary sheet
This project concerns the construction and the operation of a float glass production line on the site of an existing plant, including R&D costs related to this innovative project.
Thuringia is one of Germany’s Eastern Länder, which are covered by Objective 1 for allocations from the EU Structural Funds. The project will result in the creation of some 70 direct jobs. EIB financing of the project is eligible under Article 267 points a) (regional development) and c) (international competitiveness of the European industry) of the EU Treaty. Furthermore, the project contributes to the Innovation 2000 Initiative (i2i) as launched by the EIB following the the European Council meeting in Lisbon.
Glass furnaces are normally included in Annex II of EU Directive 97/11, which requires a formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). However, the capacity of this one is limited and it will be built in an existing plant. The competent Authorities (Thüringer Landesverwaltungsamt) have decided that an EIA was not required and this decision has been made public and justified.
The promoter is expected to supply its equipment and services for the project, amongst the few specialised engineering companies, using international negotiations. This procedure, usual in this industry, would be in the best interest of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.
Manufacture of glass and special glass.
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