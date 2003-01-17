Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

LANDSLIDE PROTECTION F.L. - AFI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 50,000,000
Composite infrastructure : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/06/2003 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 50 million for landslide protection measures in Poland

Summary sheet

Release date
17 January 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/06/2003
20020490
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Landslide Protection Framework Loan - AFI
Republic of Poland acting through the Office for Flood Damage Recovery in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 50 million
Approximately EUR 70 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project will consist of two components: (i) implementation of a comprehensive landslide risk management system and (ii) protection of infrastructure at risk from active landslides.

The project will both help to protect existing infrastructure and provide a basis for sustainable management of risks associated with landslide provoked natural disasters.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed loan will be used to part-finance “soft” and “hard” investments intended to protect against future landslide risk. “Hard” investments comprising a large number of geographically dispersed schemes will be designed in accordance with relevant Polish and EU environmental regulations including Environment Impact Assessments where appropriate.

Compliant with EU Directives.

Other links
Related press
EUR 50 million for landslide protection measures in Poland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 50 million for landslide protection measures in Poland
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications