ADVANCED MASK HOUSE DRESDEN

Summary sheet
This project comprises the green-field development of a new photomask R&D and a pilot production facility.
Saxony is one of Germany’s Eastern Länder, which are covered by Objective 1 for allocations from the EU Structural Funds. The project will add to the positive network effects in making the Dresden region one of the most advanced semiconductor clusters in Europe and result directly and indirectly in the creation of several hundred new skilled jobs. EIB financing of the project is eligible under Article 267 points a) (regional development) and c) (international competitiveness of the European industry) of the EU Treaty. Furthermore, the project contributes to the innovation 2000 initiative (i2i) as formulated at the European Council meeting in Lisbon.
The project activity does not fall under the EU’s EIA Directive but is subject to national legislation. Moreover, the new manufacturing plant will be located in an existing industrial area, which is already qualified for meeting environmental regulations.
Promoter’s procurement procedures will be in line with current practice in private industry.
Manufacture of photomasks.
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