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ADVANCED MASK HOUSE DRESDEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 120,000,000
Industry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/08/2005 : € 50,000,000
30/08/2005 : € 70,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
23 January 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/08/2005
20020445
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Advanced Mask House
Three major players in the photomask, microprocessor and memory chip industry, who form a joint venture for applied research and development and a pilot production facility for advanced photomasks.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 195 million
Approx. EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This project comprises the green-field development of a new photomask R&D and a pilot production facility.

Saxony is one of Germany’s Eastern Länder, which are covered by Objective 1 for allocations from the EU Structural Funds. The project will add to the positive network effects in making the Dresden region one of the most advanced semiconductor clusters in Europe and result directly and indirectly in the creation of several hundred new skilled jobs. EIB financing of the project is eligible under Article 267 points a) (regional development) and c) (international competitiveness of the European industry) of the EU Treaty. Furthermore, the project contributes to the innovation 2000 initiative (i2i) as formulated at the European Council meeting in Lisbon.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project activity does not fall under the EU’s EIA Directive but is subject to national legislation. Moreover, the new manufacturing plant will be located in an existing industrial area, which is already qualified for meeting environmental regulations.

Promoter’s procurement procedures will be in line with current practice in private industry.

Comments

Manufacture of photomasks.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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