Voiries prioritaires III

Summary sheet
The project entails the rehabilitation and upgrading of road infrastructure in Greater Tunis (9 sub-projects) and other Tunisian cities (Sousse, Monastir, Sfax – 4 sub-projects).
The schemes envisaged are in line with the multiannual roads programmes for Greater Tunis (Greater Tunis Roads Master Plan) and the rest of the country (Arterial Roads). The project forms part of Tunisia's 10th Economic and Social Development Plan 2000-2006. Sustained traffic growth (up 7% over the past 5 years, or 3 times the rate in Europe) requires continuous upgrading of the country's road infrastructure. The project will significantly improve traffic conditions in the areas concerned. Modernising the transport network is an essential prerequisite to Tunisia's ongoing development. By contributing to improvement of the quality of life of the local population, the project is in line with the objectives of FEMIP.
In 1991, Tunisia adopted legislation comparable in many respects to European Directive 85/337/EEC (later amended by Directive 97/11/EC). Accordingly, an EIA will be carried out for each of the project's components. Before the works are launched, the Tunisian National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPE), will ratify the conclusions of these EIAs or determine the mitigating/remedial measures to be put in place.
The various components of the project will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEC.
Road infrastructure.
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