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BOEHLER UDDEHOLM MODERNISIERUNG U. R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 130,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 130,000,000
Industry : € 130,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/01/2004 : € 60,000,000
3/04/2003 : € 70,000,000
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Related press
EUR 60 mio to Böhler-Uddeholm Group for production and modernisation and R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
3 March 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/04/2003
20020396
Project name
Böhler-Uddeholm Modernisierung und R&D
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
About EUR 130 million.
About EUR 300 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

An investment programme over the period 2002–2006 aiming at expansion and modernisation of production lines for special, high grade steels at the Group’s plants in Austria and Sweden; it will include all necessary R&D supporting advanced processes and product-innovation

The company is engaged in intensive R&D in order to meet the evolving customers’ demand with new materials with improved quality characteristics (mechanical properties, purity, endurance to wear, corrosion resistance, etc). The investments proposed under the project are part of the ongoing modernisation and the R&D programme to enable the promoter to realise above objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The programme covers various sites and includes elements that are likely to be included in Annex II of Directive 97/11. Compliance with applicable environmental regulation will be reviewed during appraisal. Raw materials’ supply of the plants is based on recycled scraps, which is environmentally positive.

The company is expected to supply its equipment and services for the project, amongst the few specialised engineering companies, using international negotiations. This procedure, usual in this industry, would be in the best interest of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.

Comments

Manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products

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Related press
EUR 60 mio to Böhler-Uddeholm Group for production and modernisation and R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 60 mio to Böhler-Uddeholm Group for production and modernisation and R&D
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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