BOEHLER UDDEHOLM MODERNISIERUNG U. R&D

Summary sheet
An investment programme over the period 2002–2006 aiming at expansion and modernisation of production lines for special, high grade steels at the Group’s plants in Austria and Sweden; it will include all necessary R&D supporting advanced processes and product-innovation
The company is engaged in intensive R&D in order to meet the evolving customers’ demand with new materials with improved quality characteristics (mechanical properties, purity, endurance to wear, corrosion resistance, etc). The investments proposed under the project are part of the ongoing modernisation and the R&D programme to enable the promoter to realise above objectives.
The programme covers various sites and includes elements that are likely to be included in Annex II of Directive 97/11. Compliance with applicable environmental regulation will be reviewed during appraisal. Raw materials’ supply of the plants is based on recycled scraps, which is environmentally positive.
The company is expected to supply its equipment and services for the project, amongst the few specialised engineering companies, using international negotiations. This procedure, usual in this industry, would be in the best interest of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.
Manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products
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