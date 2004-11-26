SONABEL III

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project consists of the 338 km electrical interconnection between Bobo-Dioulasso and Ouagadougou, construction of transformer stations, upgrading of the network in Ouagadougou and electrification of provincial towns located along the route. Imported energy will thus be transmitted to the country's main consuming centre, Ougadougou.
The project represents the logical continuation of the electrical interconnection between the Ivory Coast (Ferkessédougou) and Burkina Faso (Bobo-Dioulasso), for which the EIB has already provided finance. Imported energy will thus be transported to the country's main consumer centre, Ougadougou. For a country such as Burkina Faso, this is the most economic solution for coping with growing energy demand, allowing a considerable reduction in state subsidies on the price of fuel for thermal energy. Moreover, this project will support the privatisation process in this sector.
Environmental aspects mainly concern the visual impact and destruction of forest. About 157 ha of forest will be cut and an equivalent area reforested. In addition, up to 52 village houses will be moved. The owners will be compensated and resettled in the same villages. No nature conservation sites will be affected by the project. The Ministry of the Environment has approved the project and an Environmental and Social Management Plan has been prepared including a number of mitigating measures such as reforestation and compensation for the land owners.
In general, international open tendering procedures are applied. Components earmarked for EIB financing are published in the EU Official Journal.
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