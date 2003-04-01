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VIVIENDA CATALUNA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/05/2003 : € 50,000,000
6/10/2006 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 50 mio for social housing in Catalonia, Spain

Summary sheet

Release date
1 April 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/05/2003
20020371
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Vivienda Cataluña

Promoter: COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE CATALUÑA through the Direcció General d'Arquitectura i Habitatge (DGAH).

Financial Intermediary: INSTITUT CATALÁ DE FINANCES (ICF).

Beneficiaries: Public and private sector promoters of social housing for rent.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to 50% of the total project cost.
Around EUR 218 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of new social housing within well-identified urban renewal plans or the renovation of derelict residential buildings throughout Cataluña. The DGAH has drawn up a housing programme for Cataluña for the period 2002 – 2007 to supplement the existing national programme, in order to provide additional social housing, particularly for rent.

The project will contribute to improve urban quality of life and to redress the deficit of social housing in Cataluña.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU environmental directives and national laws shall be ensured.

Compliant with EU Directives.

Comments

Social housing within urban renewal schemes.

Other links
Related press
EUR 50 mio for social housing in Catalonia, Spain

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 50 mio for social housing in Catalonia, Spain
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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