NIGER - PG SECTEUR FINANCIER

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Banque Internationale pour l'Afrique au Niger (BIA Niger)
Ecobank Niger
Bank of Africa Niger (BOA Niger)
Société Nigérienne de Banque (Sonibank)
Ligne de crédit destinée au financement des petites et moyennes entreprises du Niger par des concours à moyen et long terme
Renforcer (i) l'accès au financement bancaire à moyen et long terme des entreprises privées au Niger pour la réalisation de leurs projets d'investissements ainsi que (ii) les capacités des intermédiaires financiers d'appuyer ces investissements au moyen de financement adaptés par la mise à disposition de ressources stables
L'impact environnemental de chacun des projets d'investissement appuyés au moyen du prêt global sera évalué par les intermédiaires financiers sur base des instructions de la Banque qui vérifiera la conformité des projets aux normes environnementales qu'elle applique normalement.
Les règles de la BEI en matière de passation des marchés dans le cas de prêts globaux seront appliquées.
Industrie, agro-industrie, tourisme ainsi que les services liés à ces secteurs, éducation et santé
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.