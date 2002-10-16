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NEWCASTLE HOSPITALS PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 167,029,774.88
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 167,029,774.88
Health : € 167,029,774.88
Signature date(s)
27/04/2005 : € 167,029,774.88
Other links
Related press
GBP 115 Million for Newcastle Hospitals PPP Project

Summary sheet

Release date
16 October 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/04/2005
20020337
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Newcastle Hospitals PPP
The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals National Health Service Trust (the “Trust”)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approx GBP 120 million
to be confirmed post appointment of preferred bidder
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project comprises the reconfiguration of acute hospital services, involving the closure of one site and the reprovision of services to two other sites which will be upgraded and modernised.

The objectives are to improve significantly the provision of acute hospital services in the area by amalgamating and integrating services on two (as opposed to the previously, three) sites. This will lead to a concentration of staff expertise and high cost equipment and the elimination of unnecessary duplication.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB will review the environmental impact assessment required under the statutory approval process in the UK.

The project was advertised in the Official Journal in July 2001, and the selection of the preferred partner is on-going.

Other links
Related press
GBP 115 Million for Newcastle Hospitals PPP Project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
GBP 115 Million for Newcastle Hospitals PPP Project
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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