HOCHWASSERSCHUTZ NIEDERSACHSEN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The Bank would support a number of small and medium sized projects over a period of 5 years (2001-2005) designed to maintain and increase flood protection levels for islands, coastal and hinterland areas.
The project's economic interest is directly linked to an improvement in the quality of life of the people residing in flood risk areas of Niedersachsen by lowering the probability of property damage and future economic disruption (tourism, agriculture, commerce) resulting from floods.
The project will have some impact on areas protected by the Flora Fauna Habitat Directive. The requirement for Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and the integration of environmental issues in the decision making procedure for individual projects will be carefully examined.
Procurement procedures applied by the promoter should be in compliance with European Council Directives applicable to public authorities and national legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.