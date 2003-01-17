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PUERTO DE LAS PALMAS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 30,000,000
Transport : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/02/2003 : € 30,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
17 January 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/02/2003
20020293
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Puerto de Las Palmas
Autoridad Portuaria de Las Palmas (APLP).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 50 million
Around EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Part of the investment programme 2001-2004 of the APLP including the extension and improvement of the existing port infrastructure.

The project will contribute significantly to the economic growth of this objective 1 area in Spain.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The compliance with the Directive 97/11 will be verified during the Bank's appraisal, and the status of any environmental studies and public consultations will be reviewed.

The promoter fully complies with the national and EU tender regulations for public authorities. All contracts of works over EUR 5 million have been or will be put out to international tendering with publication of notices in the EC Official Journal.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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