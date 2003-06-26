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SCP RUZOMBEROK PAPER MILL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 64,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovakia : € 64,000,000
Industry : € 64,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/06/2003 : € 64,000,000
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EUR 64 mio for increasing paper production in Slovakia

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2003
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/06/2003
20020287
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCP Ružomberok Paper Mill
Neusiedler SCP, a.s.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 120 million.
About EUR 240 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of increasing the production capacity of paper machine 18 and the pulp mill including significant upgrades in finishing and logistics.

To optimise the competitive position of the mill in the uncoated wood free markets (mainly office communication papers) by increasing production output which is mainly used for exports.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Slovakian Authorities required an Environmental Impact Assessment with public consultations. These were performed and a final positive statement was issued in May 2002. The entire project and in particular the reconstruction of the pulp line and the new boiler, involving modern technology, will bring significant improvements in terms of atmospheric and liquid emissions. The technical standards retained by the promoter are in line with international standards.

Equipment and services will be supplied by the specialised engineering companies using international negotiations. This procedure, which is usual in this industry, is in the best interests of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.

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EUR 64 mio for increasing paper production in Slovakia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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EUR 64 mio for increasing paper production in Slovakia
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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