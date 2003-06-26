SCP RUZOMBEROK PAPER MILL

Summary sheet
The project consists of increasing the production capacity of paper machine 18 and the pulp mill including significant upgrades in finishing and logistics.
To optimise the competitive position of the mill in the uncoated wood free markets (mainly office communication papers) by increasing production output which is mainly used for exports.
The Slovakian Authorities required an Environmental Impact Assessment with public consultations. These were performed and a final positive statement was issued in May 2002. The entire project and in particular the reconstruction of the pulp line and the new boiler, involving modern technology, will bring significant improvements in terms of atmospheric and liquid emissions. The technical standards retained by the promoter are in line with international standards.
Equipment and services will be supplied by the specialised engineering companies using international negotiations. This procedure, which is usual in this industry, is in the best interests of the project and in line with the Bank’s procurement policy for private industry projects.
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