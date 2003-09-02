LUAS Dublin Light Railway

Summary sheet
Railway Procurement Agency
Contact - Mr. Declan Wylde - Financial Controller
Construction of LUAS lines A/C (Tallaght – Abbey St. – Connolly Station) and B (Sandyford – St. Stephens Green).
LUAS is the first step in developing an integrated light rail and metro network to serve the Greater Dublin Area within the Platform for Change' programme. Public transport in the expanding Greater Dublin Area is primarily provided by buses. Extensive private car use means that the centre is congested for much of the day. The project aims to provide attractive, rapid, high capacity urban public transport on two key corridors, forming the basis for the development of an urban public transport rail network. The LUAS lines under construction may be subsequently extended.
Benefits will accrue to existing public transport users and private vehicle users as a result of reduced congestion, reductions in pollution and reduced accidents. There are also likely to be wider, but less readily quantifiable, benefits to the urban environment.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC, under which the national authorities decide the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment on a case-by-case basis. In order to comply with the procedures required in Annex III of the Directive, the corresponding Environmental Authority is required to issue a statement justifying the decision to waive carrying out a full EIA process. Notwithstanding, due to the urban nature of the area, environmental impacts are likely to be limited. Overall it is expected that the Project will contribute to the LUAS system’s strong positive impact on transport conditions and on the quality of the urban environment.
The promoter follows the EU rules related to public contracts procurement according to the Directive 93/38/EEC and thus contracts for the implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with these regulations.
Urban public transport
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