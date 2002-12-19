Hospital de Igualada

Summary sheet
Construction of a new general hospital to replace two older structures in Igualada in the province of Barcelona. The hospital will have 210 conventional beds and a total surface area of some 25380 sq m.
Generally to improve the health status of the people of Igualada. The project aims to contribute to meeting the community's needs by improving the efficiency and accessibility of acute hospital services.
Healthcare facilities are not specifically mentioned in the Council Directive 97/11/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment. Although healthcare facilities do not usually generate significant environmental impacts, during appraisal the adequacy of the promoter's environmental procedures (including those related to the disposal of clinical and other waste) and the status of any environmental studies required to be undertaken by the Statutory Authorities, will be reviewed.
The promoter applies EU directives on the award of works contracts. Invitations to tender for the main contracts have been published in the Official Journal of the EU.
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