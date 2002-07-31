Prague Metro II – AFI

Summary sheet
The project concerns the second section of the extension to line C to the north-eastern region of the city.
The north-eastern area of Prague is subject of significant demographic and economic development but is not well served by public transport, with heavy reliance on buses using congested and polluted roads. The extended metro is expected to have a catalytic effect on the economy of these developing areas, e.g. to Prague's only exhibition sites with the potential to expand. Economic benefits are expected to result from reduction of passenger time losses, as well as reduced pollution. It is estimated that the new section will serve 30,000 passengers during the peak hour and 30 million passengers per year by 2010.
The project falls under the types listed in Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC and the competent authority, the Ministry of Environment, has decided that a formal EIA with public consultation is not required. Nevertheless in order to obtain the construction permit detailed submissions need to be made, including the environmental impacts, and these have therefore been well studied. During construction the main impacts are noise, dust and spoil disposal and suitable mitigating measures have been devised. In the operation stage the reduction in car and bus traffic causes a net improvement in noise, vibration and air quality along the route.
International competitive bidding for the construction works and material.
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