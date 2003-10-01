NYSTED OFFSHORE WINDFARM (DK)

Summary sheet
DONG A/S
A/SAgern Allé 24-26
DK-2970 HØRSHOLM
ENERGI E2 A/S
Teglholmsgade 8
DK-2450 COPENHAGEN SV
The project concerns the construction of an offshore windfarm, consisting of 72 turbines of 2.3 MW each. The turbines will connect through an internal 30kV grid to an offshore substation, itself connected by a 132 kV, 150 MW submarine cable to the onshore grid. The windfarm is expected to produce around 600 GWh of electricity per year and should go into full operation in 2003.
To contribute to Danish and European targets for renewable energy generation (abatement of CO2 emissions and diversification of energy supply). Furthermore, the project will link into an Objective 2 area, and will thus contribute to regional development.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended by 97/11/EC) on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), leaving it to the national environmental authority to determine whether a full EIA is required. In this case, a full EIA was carried out for both the wind farm and the interconnecting cable, and final approval was received from the Danish Energy Agency in July 2001. The environmental impact of the project, including proposed mitigating measures and the environmental monitoring plan, will be reviewed by the Bank during appraisal. The promoter will also be required to provide written confirmation from the competent authorities that no part of the project is likely to have a significant negative effect on any site of nature conservation.
Bidding procedures are in conformity with EU procurement directives.
Regional and global environment, including climate change.
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