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RESTITUCION EFECTOS TORMENTAS BALEARES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 41,782,563.08
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 41,782,563.08
Urban development : € 16,713,025.23
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 25,069,537.85
Signature date(s)
10/10/2002 : € 16,713,025.23
10/10/2002 : € 25,069,537.85

Summary sheet

Release date
24 April 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/10/2002
20020092
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Restitución Efectos Tormentas Baleares
Comunidad Autónoma de las Islas Baleares (CAIB)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Around EUR 50 m
Around EUR 100 m
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at repairing the substantial damages to parts of the Balearic Islands suffered in November 2001, particularly to woodland areas, as a result of heavy rain and gales. The project will comprise a large number of individual actions such as clearing woodlands of fallen trees, re-planting of fruit trees, repair and replacement of damaged equipment and buildings, road rehabilitation, etc.

The project will contribute to the rehabilitation of urban and rural areas damaged by storms. In addition to the rehabilitation of agricultural areas and woodlands, beneficial impacts will be restoring the landscape and generally maintaining the attractiveness for tourism, the mainstay of the regional economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The overall environmental impact should be largely positive. The promoter is required to respect existing local and European directives.

The promoter is required to respect community directives.

Comments

Infrastructure, agriculture and environment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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