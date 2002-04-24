RESTITUCION EFECTOS TORMENTAS BALEARES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project aims at repairing the substantial damages to parts of the Balearic Islands suffered in November 2001, particularly to woodland areas, as a result of heavy rain and gales. The project will comprise a large number of individual actions such as clearing woodlands of fallen trees, re-planting of fruit trees, repair and replacement of damaged equipment and buildings, road rehabilitation, etc.
The project will contribute to the rehabilitation of urban and rural areas damaged by storms. In addition to the rehabilitation of agricultural areas and woodlands, beneficial impacts will be restoring the landscape and generally maintaining the attractiveness for tourism, the mainstay of the regional economy.
The overall environmental impact should be largely positive. The promoter is required to respect existing local and European directives.
The promoter is required to respect community directives.
Infrastructure, agriculture and environment
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