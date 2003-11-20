Arad-Timisoara-Lugoj Motorway AFI

Summary sheet
National Administration of Roads (NAR) in the Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Housing.
38 Dinicu Golescu Blvd.
77113 Bucharest Sector 1
The project comprises the construction of a new motorway in western Romania (Pan European Transport Corridor IV) . The project represents the first phase of the development and comprises a 65 km long section of motorway connecting the cities of Arad and Timisoara.
The project is a key element in the long-term development of Pan European Transport Corridor IV connecting the enlarged EU (including Hungary) and Romania. The proposed section will also provide an important link between the major towns of Timisoara and Arad.
The project would fall within Annex I of the directive 97/11/EC and therefore an EIA would be required. The promoter has prepared an Environmental Impact Study identifying all impacts and proposing mitigation measures. The Bank’s services will ensure that the procedures required under EU directives, including the completion of a full EIA, are undertaken to the satisfaction of the Bank.
The promoter has confirmed that all contracts above the thresholds in the EU procurement directives will be let by international competitive tender with prior publication in the OJEC and in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement.
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