ORESUND TRAINS II

Summary sheet
Region Skåne (through its traffic office Skånetrafiken)
Skånehuset
S-291 89 Kristianstad
The project concerns acquisition of 7 train sets for operation of regional traffic across the Öresund bridge (which is part of the TEN's) between Sweden and Denmark. The train sets are additional to 14 train sets already financed by the EIB (Öresund Trains (I) project).
The train sets, which are designed to automatically adapt to the different voltages and safety systems of the Danish and Swedish railway network, will serve the regional traffic between Skåne and the Copenhagen Region. The train service will promote the integration of both regions by means of an environmentally friendly mode of transport.
The trains will be able to reduce energy consumption by exploiting the energy generated by the braking system. A high proportion of the train's material will be recyclable.
The construction works have been announced for pre-qualification in the OJEC. Bidding procedures will incorporate EU procurement directives.
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