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ORESUND TRAINS II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,606,557.38
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 23,606,557.38
Transport : € 23,606,557.38
Signature date(s)
11/06/2003 : € 23,606,557.38
Other links
Related press
EUR 132 mio for Swedish Skåne region

Summary sheet

Release date
30 September 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/06/2003
20020077
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Öresund Trains II

Region Skåne (through its traffic office Skånetrafiken)
Skånehuset
S-291 89 Kristianstad

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to SEK 225 m.
SEK 450 m.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns acquisition of 7 train sets for operation of regional traffic across the Öresund bridge (which is part of the TEN's) between Sweden and Denmark. The train sets are additional to 14 train sets already financed by the EIB (Öresund Trains (I) project).

The train sets, which are designed to automatically adapt to the different voltages and safety systems of the Danish and Swedish railway network, will serve the regional traffic between Skåne and the Copenhagen Region. The train service will promote the integration of both regions by means of an environmentally friendly mode of transport.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The trains will be able to reduce energy consumption by exploiting the energy generated by the braking system. A high proportion of the train's material will be recyclable.

The construction works have been announced for pre-qualification in the OJEC. Bidding procedures will incorporate EU procurement directives.

Other links
Related press
EUR 132 mio for Swedish Skåne region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

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Related press
EUR 132 mio for Swedish Skåne region
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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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