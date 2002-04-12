Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

STEG III TRANSPORT D ELECTRICITE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/07/2002 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 150 mio for the energy sector in Tunisia

Summary sheet

Release date
12 April 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/07/2002
20020069
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Société Tunisienne de l’Électricité et du Gaz III
Société Tunisienne de l'Électricité et du Gaz (STEG)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Some EUR 150million from the Bank's own resources under the EUROMED II Mandate
Some EUR 525 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The works financed by the Bank will primarily consist of: overhead and underground transmission lines, conventional and metal-clad sub-stations, power transformers, telecontrol and network teletransmission, central control offices, dispatching.

The project forms part of STEG's Xth Plan (2002-2006). Its aim is to upgrade and rehabilitate STEG's high-voltage power transmission networks throughout the country and improve their management.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The environmental aspects of the project will be analysed with reference to European Directive 97/11.

The tender files for the various components of the project will be covered by international competitive bidding with publication in the OJEC.

Comments

Electricity

Other links
Related press
EUR 150 mio for the energy sector in Tunisia

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 150 mio for the energy sector in Tunisia
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications