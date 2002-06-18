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MPS GROUP PG X

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Credit lines : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/03/2004 : € 25,000,000
18/10/2002 : € 50,000,000
24/07/2002 : € 75,000,000
9/12/2003 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
EUR 50 mio for renewable energy and environmental projects in Italy

Summary sheet

Release date
18 June 2002
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2002
20020061
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Monte dei Paschi di Siena Group (Global Loan X)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA
Contact point: Dott. Giuseppe Iadicicco
giuseppe.iadicicco@banca.mps.it

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing, also through leasing schemes, of small and medium-sized ventures in industry, tourism and services;financing of small and medium-sized projects in infrastructure, energy, environmental protection and international competitiveness.

Financement, également au moyen d'opérations de crédit-bail, d'initiatives de petite et moyenne dimension relevant des secteurs de l'industrie, du tourisme et des services ; financement de projets de petite et moyenne dimension dans les domaines des infrastructures, de l'énergie, de la protection de l'environnement et de la compétitivité internationale.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU and national legislation on environmental protection and right of on site inspection.

Investments financed under the global loan will comply with EU procurement procedures.

Other links
Related press
EUR 50 mio for renewable energy and environmental projects in Italy

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EUR 50 mio for renewable energy and environmental projects in Italy
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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